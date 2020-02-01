Super Bowl LIV broadcasted in 4K surges interest in new technology

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, the big game will be broadcasted in 4K. Best Buy has everything from Samsung to Sony to even Insignia, and salesman Carlos Gonzalez said folks can get one as low as $250.

This Super Bowl will consist of 20 endzone cameras, more than 24 super motion cameras, three 8K cameras and 8 highspeed cameras, so to see the game at its finest, Gonzalez said a topnotch 4K TV is the best bet along with a 4K setup box or streaming device.

Gonzalez said it’s not uncommon to see an influx of customers shopping for TVs before the big game.

“There’s a lot of customers coming in for that reason trying to get a good TV because they’re hosting a Super Bowl party or whatever they’re doing, and that’s where we tell them ‘this is your best option’ and what we can do for them,” Gonzalez said.

If you watch our sister station, Texoma’s FOX, on Dish Network, you know we’ve been taken off the air, but you can still see the big game without a streaming service by using an antenna.