Super Tuesday: What you need to know

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Super Tuesday is here! Voting begins in Texoma on Tuesday morning. You can find sample ballots at the bottom of this article.

Below, you’ll find the locations and hours for voting in Wichita County:





With a democratic presidential nominee, multiple state propositions, U.S congresspersons and local government eyeing the final November ballot, Texomans will have several decisions to make as they head to the polls.

For democrats in Texoma, the first and foremost decision is that of a presidential nominee to represent the party against incumbent republican president Donald Trump.

Though not as crowded as it once was, ten people are still vying for the Democratic National Convention’s official nomination:

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Michael Bloomberg

Tulsi Gabbard

“Rocky” De La Fuenta

Robby Wells

With many experts calling the traditionally “red” state of Texas “purple” after former Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 campaign, candidates have been making Texas a top priority.

Currently, Sanders is leading in the polls and has nearly doubled his support in less than three months, according to the Texas Tribune Poll.

Both Democrats and Republicans have plenty of decisions to make beyond just the presidential race, from propositions to state and federal congresspersons.

One of the races grabbing everyone’s attention in Wichita County is the race for Mac Thornberry’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 13.

Republicans and Democrats alike are vying for the seat. Below are brief descriptions of the candidates running who submitted information to the League of Women Voters:

Jason Foglesong (Republican) – Foglesong is not a politician, and he wants everyone to know it. He’s a teacher and a common citizen of common means. Foglesong says, “it’s time for people like you and me to take our government back from lobbyists, unions, special interests and millionaires.”

We have provided a sample ballot for both the Republican and Democratic primary elections, posted below:

The Wichita Falls League of Women Voters has assembled a “nonpartisan voters guide” in conjunction with the Texas League of Women Voters with detailed breakdowns of each candidate in each race facing Wichita County this election cycle.

This is not an exhaustive list, with 18 candidates at last check. Those candidates who submitted a response to the WFLWV are listed in the voter’s guide, as well as the full profiles of each candidate above.

You can download that guide in its entirety here:

The WFLWV also recommends using the free website Vote411.org. Simply enter your address and your political party affiliation, and you’ll have access to all the information on these and other important races.