Superintendents talk TikTok challenge as they see vandalism in school bathrooms

"We're gonna punish these kids to the maximum penalty we can."

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Students in City View ISD and Wichita Falls ISD are among many around the country being disciplined for vandalizing school property for a TikTok challenge.

District officials say they have had several incidents where students cite the TikTok challenge, ‘devious licks,’ for their reason for vandalism.

WFISD officials say this has been happening all school year even before the trend started.

While it has only been recently happening at City View, Superintendent Tony Bushong says this trend shows how much social media is influencing this generation.

“We’re gonna punish these kids to the maximum penalty we can,” Bushong said.

“Please talk to your children about what damage does to high schools,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

Students in both districts have been vandalizing school property in the name of TikTok.

“We had a bathroom someone went in and did some things to that. We had some school supplies that were stolen and we had some signs that were stolen but nothing major. Nothing like what has happened at some schools,” Bushong said.

“At Hirschi, we had a fire in one of the bathrooms that was set by a student. About $2,500 worth of damage because someone set a toilet paper roll on fire. Hand soap dispensers off the walls, taking ’em with ’em. Taking toilet seats with ’em. And it’s cool to do it because you post a TikTok about it or something to that effect,” Kuhrt said.

The hashtag devious lick has been banned on TikTok but alternate spellings of the trend can show other videos that have been uploaded.

While all incidents in both districts have been investigated and disciplined, some schools in Wichita Falls have recently changed policy to only open bathrooms during passing periods. If the trend continues, so will the discipline.

“If we see more issues, definitely bathrooms could be closed so that way we can closely monitor them. Because when you have several around school, we just don’t have the staff to do that, nor should we be paying teachers to be bathroom monitors,” Kuhrt said.

City View’s incidents have been minimal but Bushong says this shows how social media can have a negative impact on kids.

“It’s a good thing in respect to getting our news out and letting people know what’s happening on our campus, but what we see young people doing with social media is very dangerous and very harmful,” Bushong said.

A devious trend promoting dangerous behavior that school officials are looking to end.

Both superintendents say students will pay for damages if this continues to happen.

WFISD released the following statement on Facebook: