WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What started as just an idea two years ago has now been brought to life thanks to community support.

The locally made fan film Superman: Solar is now out and released for public viewing. Writer and director of Superman: Solar Andrew List said he spent the past two years fundraising for the project. List said that multiple Wichita Falls locations were used, including a familiar news station along with some familiar faces. Carney Porter and former anchor Jaron Spor had starring roles in this movie. List said he’s going to wait to see the public’s reaction to this movie before he begins thinking of a sequel.

“It kind of starts that process over we would have to do another crowdfunding we would have to want it bigger and better than the previous one and you do not want it to be smaller or something like,” List said. List also said, “So that comes down to what the reception is and how much people want it.” if you would like to check out this cinematic masterpiece for yourself Click here