Supreme Court denies Wichita Falls serial killer a review

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls serial killer Faryion Wardrip, who has been on Texas death row for more than two decades appealing his sentence, has been denied a review by the U.S. Supreme Court of a lower court’s ruling.

This latest in a seemingly endless series of legal maneuvers however does not end his appeal process, but only opens another avenue on the issue.

The high court’s decision denying Wardrip’s petition was released Monday, Jan. 10.

In September 2020 the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s ruling granting him a new trial on punishment. He petitioned for a rehearing from that court on his argument that his good prison record was not given enough consideration in the punishment phase.

The Fifth Circuit did not agree on one issue but granted him a rehearing by the lower court for one issue of his argument.

But instead of going back to the federal district court, Wardrip’s attorney decided to ask the Supreme Court to review the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on the first issue.

Wardrip’s appeals of his death sentence are rooted in his argument that his public defender was ineffective and negligent in presenting his case.

Now that the Supreme Court had denied that review, Wardrip can ask the federal district court to consider the second issue.

Wardrip, 62, was convicted in the deaths of at least five women in 16 months, beginning in Wichita Falls in 1984.