Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Two Texoma butchers from Texas Roadhouse tried to carve their way into history Thursday in the annual Butchers Challange.

Anyone who’s been to a Texas Roadhouse has seen the choices of cut beef in the window., and the butchers behind the beef were on the chopping block in a friendly competition.

During the first round of the national meat cutting challenge, each participant received 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.

“We have some very good stiff competition down here,” competitor Will Vaughn said. “It’s not easy to cut the meat the way that they want it, and it was really a pleasure to come down here and represent.”

Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed in this timed cut-off.

Will Vaughn represented the Texas Roadhouse in Lawton from Wichita Falls Richard Rodriguez competed as well.

“What our cutters have done now through the competition they have gone from taking an 85 percent yield five years ago on a sirloin,” Wichita Falls Roadhouse managing partner Craig Bolle said. “Now, these guys are cutting at 95 percent its stoe sharpen stone and made them very much better.”

Vaughn came out on top cutting the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. After being crowned champion, his first plans are to get home to his children.

“They love it when Daddy wins that’s for sure,” Vaughn said. “They are really proud of me for just what I do every day, and to come down and do something like this just makes them beam and brighten which in turn makes me beam and bright.”

With his in hand, Vaughn said he now hopes to chop his way to become a regional finals next March.