Surveillance video again helps police nab alleged repeat burglar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Surveillance video once again leads to the arrest of a burglary suspect, who police say has been recorded in past burglaries, including one involving a victim the suspect knew was in the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, 51-year-old Raymond North got his eighth burglary or theft charge this year.

The victim told police he was out of town when he got a motion alert on his phone.

When he checked the video, he saw a blue Saturn parked under his carport and a man in a blue shirt with his face up close to the camera, before the camera was removed and stolen.

When he got home, he says besides the camera, several tools were stolen from a shed where the lock had been broken.

About an hour later, police spotted a man in a blue shirt with a blue Saturn getting gas on Iowa Park Road. They say bolt cutters and some of the stolen items were in plain view and more were in the trunk.

Last year north was charged with breaking into a safe of a man who was in the hospital. Police say the victim died in ICU and his son said North was married to his second cousin and knew his father was in the hospital.

When stolen credit cards were used the same day, police identified the suspect through video and photos from the stores.

A week before that burglary, police say North was arrested when a man who had just purchased a house on Martin found him inside it. He said North told him he thought it was an open house, and left.

Police then got a burglary report on Spanish Trace and surveillance video showed the same car as the one at the house on Martin.

And another case was reported at a house for sale on Montgomery involving a similar car and man matching North’s description.

A neighbor reported the man tried to break in and when she yelled out to him she said he told her he was interested in buying and gave her a name and phone number which turned out to be fake.