Susan G. Komen North Texas Wichita Falls Race for the Cure Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to breastcancer.org, about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime and an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed. That’s why this weekend the Susan G. Komen Foundation is having its race for a cure.

Dec. 8, 2014, a day Tiffany Horton will never forget.

“I had felt a lump,” Horton said. “The V.A. had sent me for an ultrasound and the next thing I know, they were like you have to go to Oklahoma City and then from there the ball started rolling fast.”

Horton was diagnosed with Carcinoma ER-Positive Estrogen driven breast cancer, one of the most common forms of breast cancer.

“I broke down crying because at that point I wasn’t sure what stage,” Horton said. “My only thought was my four boys. Once I got more information on it, I was like “okay, I got this.”

Because of women like her, the Susan G. Komen Foundation holds the race for the cure event every year in hopes of raising more money to better treat those affected.

“It’s really a community event,” Komen North and West Texas Marketing and Communications Director Hannah Beaty said. “The whole entire Wichita Falls, Vernon, all of the cities around here gather together to celebrate and remember breast cancer survivors. So, it’s very important to have the community rally around the people who are fighting against this disease.”

Races like these are also sources of major support because while breast cancer can take a toll on your physical well being, it can be devastating emotionally.

“You do have depression,” Horton said. “You do have the anxiety and I don’t think anyone talks about that part of it because you’re scared. You want to put on your brave face for your family to not worry them.”

Even through the toughest fight of her life, Horton received the best news after her nearly three-year battle, she is cancer-free.