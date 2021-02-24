Suspect about to get a cat scan jumps up and tries to flee from police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect who was handcuffed and about to get a cat scan for a head injury gets off the hospital bed and tries to flee, but is tased and handcuffed to the bed.

Shawn Kea, 27, is charged for a porch theft in December and for escape.

On Tuesday morning police officers went to the Oyo Hotel on Maurine after a 911 call.

When authorities arrived they said the hotel owner was pointing at a room where a woman was yelling about a man tearing everything up.

Police officers told the man hiding in the bathroom to come out and discovered he had a warrant for a theft in which Kea was identified through video as the man taking packages off a porch on hunt in December.

Officers said when arrested at the hotel, Kea complained of seeing white spots, and he had a knot on his head and two swollen elbows from being hit by a car while on a bicycle a few days before.

They took him to the hospital and said as he was about to get a cat scan and was still handcuffed, he got up and ran to the door.

An officer gave chase and fired his taser, hitting Kea in the back and right calf, and Kea was taken back to the bed and handcuffed to it.

Police officers said Kea has six previous convictions for theft. He has a total of 18 criminal cases filed: 10 misdemeanors and eight felonies.

In 2019, he was given 15 months in state jail for stealing a backpack with cash and a cell phone inside at Castaway Cove Water Park, and the owner tracked it to a room at the Wayfarer Motel.