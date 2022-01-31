WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Houston man is charged with making threats by text messages to his ex-girlfriend and her friends at MSU, that caused the victim to fear for their safety and lives.

Sebastian Contreras is charged with harassment and has posted a bond.

MSU police said the victim reported the texts on Jan. 24.

Wichita County Jail

She said Contreras began texting very alarming messages that led her to believe he intended to seriously injure or kill two of her friends.

Police say one text referenced a friend of hers they had been playing table tennis with earlier and Contreras said if the friend hit him in the face with the ping pong ball again he would stab him in the stomach.

Another advised the victim to tell another of her friends to sleep with one eye open, and another talked about using a bullet on her friend.

When she sent a text to Contreras that his messages were scaring her, police say he replied that he was being serious when he said that was the type thing he was thinking.

MSU police say Contreras agreed to come to the police department from a dorm to talk to them and

admitted he sent the messages but he was just having dark thoughts and would not actually do the things he talked about.