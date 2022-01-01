Suspect arrested in shooting at Parkway Villa Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new information on the suspect of a shooting that occurred Saturday at the Parkway Villa Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex just before noon on January 1 after residents called in the sounds of gunshots.

According to an official press release, two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Andrew Garcia

Officers were told that a woman had been assaulted, so she called someone to come to the scene to help her.

21-year-old Andrew Garcia arrived on scene with his brother and his father. A fight ensued, and Garcia shot two men, a 23 and 26-year-old.

Garcia was eventually arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The gun has been recovered by police.

At the time of publication, a bond amount has not been set for Garcia.