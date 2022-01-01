Suspect arrested in shooting at Parkway Villa Apartments

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new information on the suspect of a shooting that occurred Saturday at the Parkway Villa Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex just before noon on January 1 after residents called in the sounds of gunshots.

According to an official press release, two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Andrew Garcia

Officers were told that a woman had been assaulted, so she called someone to come to the scene to help her.

21-year-old Andrew Garcia arrived on scene with his brother and his father. A fight ensued, and Garcia shot two men, a 23 and 26-year-old.

Garcia was eventually arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The gun has been recovered by police.

At the time of publication, a bond amount has not been set for Garcia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News