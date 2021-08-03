Suspect arrested in Wilbarger County horse shooting investigation

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect has been arrested in connection to a horse shooting in Wilbarger County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers arrested Trenton Ray Wilson around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning outside of Woodward, Oklahoma, according to the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Wilson has two felony warrants from Wilbarger County that were issued following incidents that left multiple buildings burglarized and two horses dead.

On July 22, Wilson allegedly took a shotgun from a property just north of Vernon near Pease River. He then went around the 20-acre property shooting the weapon many times, according to incident reports.

Wilson is accused of shooting at multiple cattle, dogs, and two horses, who were shot multiple times. One horse died from its injures, and the other was euthanized.

According to Wilbarger County Sheriff Brian Fritze, Wilson is still in Oklahoma and awaiting extradition at time of publishing.