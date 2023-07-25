WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have released more information regarding a high-speed chase involving a suspect in a U-Haul box truck that ended on the golf course of the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The incident began just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the area of Lebanon Road and Alabama Avenue. According to Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS, state troopers were assisting WFPD officers in serving a warrant on a wanted suspect.

Photo courtesy Mike Snuffer, KFDX/KJTL

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that the suspect fled the area and authorities lost sight of him.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a spokesperson with the WFPD, officers intercepted a U-Haul truck at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Loop 11 and Seymour Highway that had just fled from DPS troopers and deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Eipper said the U-Haul was being driven by Jonathan Slagle, 35, of Wichita Falls, who was wanted for a felony theft arrest warrant from the WFPD.

Police said Slagle continued to flee from officers and eventually drove onto the property of the Wichita Falls Country Club Golf Course off Hamilton Road. Officers said the pursuit continued in a northeast direction through the golf course property.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the U-Haul finally came to a stop in the northeast corner of the golf course. He said Slagle then attempted to flee the scene on foot but was ultimately taken into custody at around 10:35 a.m.

Photo courtesy Mike Snuffer, KFDX/KJTL

Sgt. Eipper said during the arrest of Slagle, an officer with the WFPD fired shots from his service weapon.

“The good news is the main suspects were arrested for arrest warrants and no persons were injured,” Sgt. Eipper said following the incident on Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Slagle is currently being cleared at United Regional. After that happens, he will be taken to the Wichita County Jail and booked in for the outstanding warrant for the felony offense of theft between $2,500 and $30,000. He will also be charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

A records check on Slagle revealed he’s been arrested 18 times since 2005, including two arrests for evading arrest. He’s served several prison sentences and has been arrested multiple times for parole violations.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD and DPS will be splitting the investigation of Tuesday morning’s incident. That investigation is ongoing.