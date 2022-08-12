WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a multi-county chase that ended on foot remains at large Friday afternoon after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said hours of searching were unsuccessful.

Melvin Joyner, Deputy of the Community Services Unit, said the chase began on Thursday, August 11, at around 8:56 p.m. when deputies were notified the Vernon Police Department was in pursuit of a black Chevrolet Pickup with Colorado registration southbound on U.S. 287.

According to authorities, Vernon PD terminated their pursuit as they reached the Wilbarger-Wichita County Line. A WCSO deputy spotted the vehicle on Business 287 and resumed the pursuit.

Joyner said spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle near Burnett Ranch Road, but the vehicle continued driving on its rims until the pursuit reached the area of U.S. 287 and Huntington Lane.

Deputies said the vehicle was pushed off the roadway and drove through a fence, then back onto the roadway. They said the vehicle then exited the roadway again, driving through two more fences, then the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot through thick vegetation.

According to Joyner, pursuing units lost sight of the suspect and a perimeter was set. After several hours of searching with help from drones and multiple law enforcement agencies, Joyner said the search was unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies assisted with the search including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Park Police Department, the Texas Game Wardens, and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Joyner said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Florida. The registration plates were reported stolen out of Colorado.

As of 2:55 on Friday, August 12, 2022, no one has been taken into custody in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.