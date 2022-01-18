Suspect faces 5 charges following Sunday high speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man faces five charges following a chase beginning in Holliday Sunday evening that ended in a crash in Wichita Falls, then a search using a drone and dog.

Edward Lee Carson is booked into Archer County Jail on four bonds totaling $95,000 and no bond for parole violation.

Archer County Jail

Before the chase began, a Holliday police lieutenant had been following a suspicious silver Buick for some time and said the driver appeared to be making numerous turns around town trying to elude her.

It finally pulled into an apartment complex on South Main and she parked across the street to observe.

She said a Black male and a white female exited and knocked on two apartment doors and talked to residents, before they got back in the car, then got out carrying something and walked to South College.

An Archer County deputy arrived and kept watch in the area while the Holliday officer went to talk to the apartment residents. She said the first resident said she had never seen the two before, and they asked if she had seen their dog.

The second resident said they asked if they could come in because they need to hide from police, and he told them no.

While talking to another resident, the two subjects returned to their car so the officer went there and asked them for I.D.

The female agreed to exit the car, and her information was verified, but the name the man gave was not and he had no driver’s license.

As questioning continued, the officer said the man became agitated. She asked him to exit the car and said he refused and tried to put it in gear while waving his hands in the air.

After refusing to comply with commands, another Archer County deputy said he would be tased, and after further refusal, the deputy tased him.

With the taser probes in his chest, they say the man put the car in drive and took off, almost running over the three officers.

As the officers chased the car on U.S. 82, they say the driver throw something out and he began swerving from lane to lane.

In Wichita Falls they say he ran a stop sign on the access road at Southwest Parkway and cross over two medians on Kell at Kemp, driving into oncoming traffic and causing vehicles to swerve out of his way.

The vehicle pursuit ended with a crash at Beverly and Loop 11 and the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

A game warden arrived with a drone and a Wichita County deputy arrived with a K-9.

Carson was found by the K-9 team and brought back, with multiple scratches on his face. They say he told paramedics he had used meth every day the past week.

The Holliday officer says an identification card for Carson was found in the car, and a records search showed he was wanted for parole violation.

Also in the car, they say they found a pipe, meth and bottles of Quetiapine and Venlafaxine prescribed to another person.