VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead.

Bradford Allen Thompson

According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.

Although officers began life-saving measures, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Andre Sandoval, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers detained a man at the scene, who, through the investigation, was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson of Vernon.

Thompson was transported and booked into the Wilbarger County Jail on a murder charge.

The Vernon Police Department and the Texas Rangers are continuing an investigation into this shooting.

Chief Agan said the VPD would like to acknowledge the following agencies for their assistance with the incident: the Texas Rangers out of Wichita Falls; the Vernon Fire Department; the Vernon College Police Department; and the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information as this investigation continues.