Suspect identified in murder of Wichita Falls woman in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman in Fort Worth has been identified through jail records.

Stanley Frank Szeliga

Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, of Irving, was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department early Thursday morning and is charged with murder.

Szeliga is currently being held in the Tarrant County Correction Center and no bond has been set.

According to Officer Tracy Carter of the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 183 eastbound at Amon Carter Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 in reference to a major accident.

Authorities said that upon arrival, FWPD officers located the victim of a shooting inside a vehicle that had left the roadway and came to rest in a grassy median just off Highway 183.

The victim, later identified as Abigail Saldaña, was pronounced deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds in the arm and back.

Tarrant County medical examiners ruled the death a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.