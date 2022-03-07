WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the suspect in Monday afternoon’s stabbing at the Sleepwell Motel.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Nathan Hargrove.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police got a call from United Regional around 3:30 p.m. that a woman brought the victim to the emergency room with stab wounds.

Police learned the stabbing happened at the Sleepwell Motel off Iowa Park Road near North Beverly.

Investigators learned that the victim and Hargrove were fighting, the victim was stabbed and a woman rushed the victim to the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released and his condition is unknown.