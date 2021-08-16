Suspect identified in Wichita Falls Monday morning chase

*In an earlier story, WFPD Sgt. Cullar reported the call came from Clay County but we have confirmed the call came from Wise County.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in Monday morning’s police chase has been identified.

Marcus Baker was arrested after Wichita Falls Police got a call from Wise County* about a stolen truck in the city.

Around 8:44 a.m., WFPD got a call about the stolen vehicle and the victim was able to live track their truck near North Broadway and Stratford.

Police found the truck and tried to stop the vehicle around the 1300 block of 5th but Baker led police on a chase. The chase ended in the 2000 block of Gloria. Baker ran and broke into a house in the neighborhood.

Police said that Baker was heading back toward Seymour but instead went back on Gloria and was arrested.

According to jail records, he is charged with burglary habitation, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Wichita County.