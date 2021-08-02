Suspect identified in Wilbarger County horse shooting death

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, the suspect in the horse shooting death in Wilbarger County has been identified.

Trenton Ray Wilson has been identified and is still at large in connection to the horse shooting.

On July 22, the suspect took a shotgun from a property just north of Vernon near Pease River. The suspect then went around the 20-acre property shooting many times. Evidence suggests the man shot at multiple cattle, dogs and two horses were shot multiple times. One horse died from its injures and the other was euthanized.

According to family members, Wilson is homeless and usually stays in Amarillo, sometimes under bridges on I-40. Rangers believe he is hitchhiking back to Amarillo or may be there now.

Wilson is described as a white man, 5’9″, 130 pounds with a scruffy beard. He has a round tattoo on his left chest, a star on the left side of his stomach and a circular-type swirl tattoo on his left side.

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Foster encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 940-475-0295, call the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775 or call the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office at 940-552-6205.