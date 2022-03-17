WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton woman wanted for shoplifting more than $8,000 worth of seafood from the Sam’s Clubs in Wichita Falls and Lawton last October and shoplifting at a Walmart in 2020 is now in jail.

Brianna Andino, 25, mug shot courtesy Comanche County Jail

Brianna Andino, 25, was identified as the suspect shortly after the thefts after police posted surveillance photos on social media and asked for the public’s help.

Andino’s 10-year-old niece who accompanied her will not be charged because police said she was forced to participate by Andino.

Andino has three charges filed so far in Wichita County:

Theft over $2,500

Theft over $750

Exploitation of a child

Her bonds are set at $16,500.

Andino also has several arrests in Comanche County including a charge of grand larceny filed in November 2021 and larceny of merchandise in August 2021.

Arrest warrants for Andino were issued in Wichita County in November 2021 after police identified her through surveillance photos.

Police said Andino stole $8,000 of frozen and fresh seafood from Sam’s stores in Wichita Falls and Lawton in October 2021 and was accompanied by her 10-year-old niece.

According to arrest affidavits filed Wednesday, March 16, a Black female 20-29 years of age and a Black female 14-15 years old with blue dreadlocks came into the Wichita Store on two occasions in October and took bags of seafood.

After posting the surveillance photos on the Crime Stoppers page, police were flooded with tips from the public.

Police said Andino called a detective in Wichita Falls and said she was ready to turn herself in and that the juvenile who went with her was her 10 year old niece, and she had nothing to do with the thefts. She said she would steal the seafood and sell it to owners of a nail salon in Lawton. She said she chose the Sam’s store in Wichita Falls because it was closer than the one in Oklahoma City.

Police then spoke to Andino’s niece who said she lived with Andino and Andino forced her to go with her to several stores in Wichita Falls to “shop” but that her aunt never paid for anything. She said she was scared to tell Andino that it was wrong because Andino would get mad and scream at her.

After stealing items from stores, she said her aunt would take her with her to a nail salon in Lawton where Koreans would come out the back door, total the merchandise and pay Andino. Police also believe Andino stole about the same amount of seafood from Sam’s in Lawton.

But how was Andino able to take so much food without being detected?

Police said surveillance video shows the two entering the store in Wichita Falls with Andino pushing a baby stroller, completely covered.

Her niece gets a shopping cart and follows Andino through the store. After loading the cart full of food, they then go into the restroom with the cart and stroller then come out pushing the covered stroller, but no cart.

On one occasion, a suspicious Sam’s employee followed the pair out into the parking lot and video recorded Andino trying to lift the full stroller into an SUV and yelling at her niece to help her. Several items spilled out from the stroller and Andino picked them up and threw them into the SUV and then left.

A list of items stolen on two occasions includes red king crab (36 packages, value $2,277), raw shrimp, sea scallops, ribeye steaks, and salmon.

Another charge is filed for theft in November, 2020 at the Walmart on Lawrence Road. Police say surveillance video shows Andino putting items inside a blue plastic storage tote she had in her shopping cart.

She then places another item on top of the tote and goes to customer service and talks to a store rep, then walks to the exit past all points of sale, but is stopped by loss prevention officer just before she goes out. She then leaves the cart and goes out the door.

Total value of the items placed in the tote were listed at $1,042.

The full list of items taken and their value can be found below:

Items Allegedly Stolen October 1, 2021

17 units of red king crab, value $1,075.76

10 units of raw shrimp, value $149.80

7 units of raw shrimp, value $118.86

Total: $1,344.42

Items Allegedly Stolen October 10, 2021