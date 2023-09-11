WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As jury selection is set to begin Monday for Amber McDaniel’s punishment trial for charges related to her son Wilder McDaniel’s murder, Wichita Falls police and SWAT officers surrounded an apartment building Monday morning, searching for the suspect in Sunday’s shooting of Wilder’s father, Bubba McDaniel.

Police went to HighPoint Village Apartments on Professional Drive just before 10 a.m. to search for a man identified by police as Edondre Smith. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Smith has multiple felony warrants that officers were trying to serve. At the last report, he had not been arrested but was believed to be at that location.

Our reporters at the scene have confirmed that WFPD is using a drone and attempting to clear the building.

According to Sergeant John Chesar around 5:30 p.m. on September 10, 2023, Wichita Falls police were called to the 200 block of East Carolina for gunshots. During the investigation, a second call came about a white male being shot in the left arm. Chesar said the calls were related and McDaniel was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said reports were that McDaniel’s 17-year-old was involved in a dispute at the shooting location, and McDaniel tried to help him.

This is an ongoing investigation, so stay with us on-air and online as more information becomes available.