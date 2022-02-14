WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase that took place Monday morning.

The high speed chase started just East of Henrietta, with the vehicle heading Southbound. According to officials on scene, the driver went past Bellevue and began heading North on Hwy 287.

The driver of the vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 mph, reaching 117 mph according to DPS.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing told our reporters on scene that spike strips were deployed in effort to stop the vehicle.

The chase ended in Henrietta where law enforcement used the spike strips to stop the suspect, by spiking all four tires.

DPS took the female suspect into custody where she will be transported to Clay County Jail.

Injuries are unknown at this time for the driver of the vehicle.

