Suspect in custody after high speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase turn foot pursuit Sunday night.

Our crew on scene saw Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Police Department assist in the chase that officials say started in Holliday.

The chase ended in a wreck on Loop 11 and Beverly Drive where law enforcement were using drones to look for the suspect.

Our crew saw AMR arrive on scene but it is unclear about injuries at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.