ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a threat was made at Holliday ISD officials have new information on the suspect and situation.

Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll said there is a suspect in custody after they received a text around noon Thursday, August 10, from a man who may have an ATF license and access to explosives. Due to the suspect’s credentials, Carroll said they are taking the threat very seriously.

The high school was searched first and now officials moving on to the middle school Carroll said.

Currently on the scene the bomb squad is searching schools within Holliday ISD with one dog and they’re hoping to get up to five dogs within the search.