Suspect in custody following armed standoff in Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — After several hours of tension, a standoff between an armed suspect and authorities that began early Tuesday morning in Waurika, Oklahoma came to a peaceful end.

According to a press release from Waurika City Manager Kyote Dunn, the Waurika Police Department responded to a mutual aid request from Jefferson County Dispatch on a suspicious vehicle call with an armed individual.

The release said the vehicle was later located by Waurika PD officers when the vehicle became disabled in the roadway at the intersection of South Main Street and US Highway 70 in Waurika.

This resulted in an armed standoff with the suspect for several hours.

The release said the standoff ended peacefully thanks to outstanding teamwork from the Waurika Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect involved, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public as a result of this situation.

An investigation is ongoing and a full statement will be released at a later time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story continues to develop. More information will be released as it becomes available.