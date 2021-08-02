Suspect in custody following chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in custody following a chase that involved multiple agencies Monday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to a chase around 1:48 p.m. August 2 that started on Sheppard Access Road after a Dodge Charger wrecked leaving a female passenger in the car.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper the suspect was taken into custody at Redfox and the canal around 3:21 p.m.

During the chase, it was believed the suspect did have a gun in the waistband of his shorts.

