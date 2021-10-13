Suspect in custody, standoff ends on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a police standoff that lasted over an hour on Turkey Ranch Road is in custody, according to police scanner traffic.

The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road near the border of Wichita and Archer County.

According to scanner traffic, an armed man possibly wearing a bulletproof vest said he would shoot officers who came to the residence.

Multiple units with the Wichita West Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Archer County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas State Troopers have responded to the call.

At a point in time, scanner traffic indicated the suspect had an automatic rifle as well as a sniper rifle and was actively shooting.

Reporters on the scene confirmed multiple shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time what lead to the standoff or if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.