Suspect in December Impact Fitness robbery involving knife indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man armed with a knife who was chased down by two fitness center employees is indicted for aggravated robbery.

It was the seventh arrest in two months when John Ayala, 43, was arrested last December.

A police officer said he was waved down on Dec. 9 at 2400 Iowa Park Road and he saw two men trying to corner a Hispanic male. The men yelled at the officer that the man had robbed them, and cut one with a knife.

When the officer arrived he said the suspect ran and the officer chased and then tackled him and put him in handcuffs.

The victims said they were at work at Impact Fitness when Ayala came into the gym and began to walk through the locker rooms and office.

They said they asked him if he wanted to join and he said no, he was just just hanging out.

When they asked him to leave and he walked out, they said the overhead music went out and they noticed the phone that provided the music was gone, and a customer came up to say her keys had been stolen.

That’s when they went out to confront Ayala in the parking lot and say he swung a knife and cut one in the hand then ran off with them chasing him.

Officers said they found I.D. and debit cards of several different people and the customer’s car keys on Ayala.

Among Ayala’s many arrests last year was one in September when a man pulled up to the police station with a man in his truck bed.

The driver told officers he had stopped at a red light on Seymour Highway and Ayala had climbed into the back.

Ayala has seven pending criminal cases and 32 felony cases on record.