WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County prosecutors want a higher bond for a man charged with assaulting his former girlfriend and fatally shooting her dog, which was trying to protect her.

Christopher Fisher is out on bond, and prosecutors said he has violated several restrictions in the bonds.

The restrictions include a curfew unless working and otherwise staying only in the house, as specified by the order.

In April, 2021, authorities said Fisher was visiting his former girlfriend and told her he was going to pistol whip her when he fired a shot near her foot and threw her to the floor.

That’s when the woman’s pit bull rushed in and bit Fisher in the arm.

She said she heard another shot and saw her dog was hit.

After she used her hands to break a window so she could try to scream for help, she said Fisher let her go and said he was going to die and went to the back of the home. She then ran out and waved down a passing police officer.

Police said she had injuries from breaking the window, and they found her dog in his kennel dead.

Two months later, Fisher was arrested after a foot chase when police found a truck believed stolen from a Patterson’s dealership.

They said they caught him after he tripped on a curb and fell headfirst. He was charged with evading, theft and the charges from the alleged assault in April.

Prosecutors are asking Fisher’s bonds be revoked and reset at a higher amount.

They said he did not report to the probation department immediately after he was released on bond and missed two appointments set after that.

They said he also was not home when officers checked the home he was supposed to be in after he missed his appointments.

In fact, they said residents of that home told them he had not stayed there a single night since his release.

Fisher’s arrests include four other evading or resisting arrests, aggravated assault and aggravated and attempted aggravated robberies.