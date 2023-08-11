Corby Sissom was arrested for making terroristic thearts in Archer County. Photo Credit Archer County Jail

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holliday man is jailed in Archer County after a bomb threat investigation at the Holliday schools on Thursday afternoon.

Corby Wayne Sissom, 56, is charged with the offenses of terroristic threat and obstruction, and retaliation. He is currently being held in the Archer County Jail bonds totaling $195,000.

Sissom was arrested after local and federal agencies investigated a credible bomb threat at campuses in the Holliday Independent School District.

According to officials, the investigation began at Holliday High School, then at Holliday Middle School, and the district’s elementary school. Authorities said they also checked the district’s bus barn and stadium.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Holliday Police Department, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosive, and the Denton County Bomb Squad.

According to authorities, the bomb threat was reported around noon on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll said the suspect had an ATF license and access to explosives, so the threat was taken very seriously.

Officials said extra security will be in place by the Holliday PD and the ACSO on Friday, August 11, and throughout the following week.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said Sissom has previous charges pending, including a recent arrest in Montague County for evading.