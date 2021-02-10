Suspect in hospital after chase, crash Tuesday evening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase ends in a crash and sends the suspect to the hospital with medical issues not related to the crash.

Jacob Benson, 26, faces numerous charges once he is released.

Police officers said it began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 9, when officers spotted a man in a car at 9th Street and Kemp Blvd. they thought could be a suspect in a possible abduction and arson earlier Tuesday on Lawrence Road.

They said the driver took off and then crashed into another car at Southwest Parkway and Maplewood.

The search for the abduction suspect is continuing.

Benson has three previous charges of evading arrest and about 10 other arrests including terroristic threats and arson.