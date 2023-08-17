CONTENT WARNING: This story contains graphic details from the arrest affidavit of an alleged crime involving an apparent attempted suicide that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After recovering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a man is jailed and charged with murder after police said he shot his wife in the face before he turned the gun on himself on July 4, 2023.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls Police Department, said Cedric Sartin, 65, was arrested on a warrant by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, where he remains on a $750,000 bond.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Craigmont Drive in the Tanglewood addition just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in reference to a welfare check.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they saw paramedics rendering aid. Joan Frank, 62, of Wichita Falls, was pronounced deceased on the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they spoke to the owner of the residence, who said Frank, her mother, lived with her at the residence, and that Sartin, her stepfather, stays there sometimes.

According to the affidavit, the witness told police that she was in her bedroom when she received a call from Frank, asking her to call the police because Sartin had a gun. She said she then went to see what was happening.

Police said the witness told them she saw the bathroom door open and could see her mother in the bathtub and Sartin standing over Frank. She said Sartin shot Frank with a firearm, then walked to the bathroom door.

Authorities said the witness told them Sartin stared at her for a few seconds, then walked to his bedroom next to the bathroom. She said Sartin then shot himself in the head.

The victim’s daughter, a local physician, told police she ran to Frank, drained the bathtub, called 911, and started CPR. She said she could hear Sartin talking, so she locked the bathroom door and continued CPR until first responders arrived.

Officers at the scene said they observed possible blood on the toilet seat lid in the bathroom and some water in the bottom of the bathtub. They said they also observed possible blood on the floor of the bedroom.

Police at the scene said they also observed one live round on the bedroom floor near the possible blood as well as a .380 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine and a spent cartridge case on the bed.

According to authorities, officers observed Frank lying on the floor of a spare room with apparent gunshot wounds to the right side of her face and her right shoulder.

Sgt. Eipper said Sartin was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. He said prior to the warrant for his arrest being served on Wednesday, August 16, he was recovering from the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dallas.