1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Suspect in Kemp DWI head-on released on bond

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KFTL) — A 44-year-old Wichita Falls man collided with a car on Kemp Friday, causing serious injuries to two victims, has been released from jail on bond police said.

Matthew Vomastek has two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with serious bodily injury and one count of resisting arrest.

He posted bonds of $12,500 Saturday.

Witnesses told police the red Dodge pickup he was driving had hit a car multiple times in the back bumper at Kemp and Call Field, then went north on Kemp.

At Kemp and Maplewood, witnesses said the truck collided with a car head-on and then crashed into a pole.

Before police arrived, witnesses said Vomastek got out of his truck and began urinating in the street.

Two officers arrived and said Vomastek smelled heavily of alcohol and when told to put his hands behind his back began cursing them and grabbed the bed of the pickup refusing to let go.

An officer said he began using hammer strikes to Vomastek’s arms and the other officer used his taser to get him to release his grip.

Police said he refused to perform a sobriety test or sign for a blood draw so a warrant was issued.

Rescuers used the jaws of life to free the victims, and the driver of the car suffered a severely broken arm and deep head laceration. The passenger suffered a ruptured spleen requiring an immediate operation.

Records show Vomastek was arrested last May for family violence assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News