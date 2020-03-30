Suspect in Kemp DWI head-on released on bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KFTL) — A 44-year-old Wichita Falls man collided with a car on Kemp Friday, causing serious injuries to two victims, has been released from jail on bond police said.

Matthew Vomastek has two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with serious bodily injury and one count of resisting arrest.

He posted bonds of $12,500 Saturday.

Witnesses told police the red Dodge pickup he was driving had hit a car multiple times in the back bumper at Kemp and Call Field, then went north on Kemp.

At Kemp and Maplewood, witnesses said the truck collided with a car head-on and then crashed into a pole.

Before police arrived, witnesses said Vomastek got out of his truck and began urinating in the street.

Two officers arrived and said Vomastek smelled heavily of alcohol and when told to put his hands behind his back began cursing them and grabbed the bed of the pickup refusing to let go.

An officer said he began using hammer strikes to Vomastek’s arms and the other officer used his taser to get him to release his grip.

Police said he refused to perform a sobriety test or sign for a blood draw so a warrant was issued.

Rescuers used the jaws of life to free the victims, and the driver of the car suffered a severely broken arm and deep head laceration. The passenger suffered a ruptured spleen requiring an immediate operation.

Records show Vomastek was arrested last May for family violence assault.