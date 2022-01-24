Suspect in rollover involving stolen car arrested one year later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Surveillance cameras at a home and a store lead police to a suspect in a rollover accident of a stolen car just about a year to the date later.

Brykell Patton is charged with theft of over $2,500.

Brykell Patton Wichita County jail booking photo

He was arrested Sunday, three days short of a year since the arrest warrant was issued.

On January 21, 2021, Wichita Falls police responded to a vehicle rollover involving a 2007 Silver color Pontiac at the intersection of York and Lawrence Road.

Witnesses say a tall, slender Black male with dreadlocks got out of the car and ran off after it rolled over.

One witness showed police video from his security cameras of the suspect running through his property right after the crash.

Police found a receipt inside the Pontiac from the Walmart on Lawrence Road from January 6, 2021.

Officers contacted Walmart security who were able to find surveillance video from that date and time, showing a man matching the description, and were able to track him in video from the store to the parking lot where he got in a silver-colored car.

They were also able to enhance the video to reveal the last four digits of the license plate, which were the same as a silver 2007 Pontiac reported stolen from a home on Kemp Blvd. about a month before the rollover.

Four days after the rollover, police received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Patton as the driver of the car in the rollover.

An officer located photos of Patton on social media and say he matched the man in the Walmart video.

Police went to the residence listed for Patton on Hayes Street but he wasn’t there.

Another resident of the apartment complex identified the man in the surveillance video as Patton and said Patton had said he was the driver of the stolen car in the rollover, and also said Patton had been driving the Pontiac for a few weeks before the rollover.

Officers learned Patton was employed at a Wichita Falls supermarket and spoke to a supervisor who confirmed he was employed but had not been to work for some time.

After his arrest, Patton’s bond was set at $10,000.