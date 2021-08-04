Suspect in two school break-ins found hiding in dumpster

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and Wichita Falls ISD officials believe they have the suspect who was responsible for two separate break-ins at Ben Milam Elementary within a week.

Gabriel Scabby was arrested after a search of the school grounds sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with burglary of a building and also had a warrant for a criminal mischief charge in June.

Wichita County Jail booking

A WFPD officer responded to the school after hearing reports of a burglar alarm activation.

The security monitoring company notified police that they saw a Hispanic male drive a car into the parking lot on the north side of the school near a playground and jump a fence next to a portable building. A representative of the district also told police motion sensor alarms had gone off inside, and he had surveillance video of the suspect arriving and jumping over the fence.

He said he believed this was the same suspect in a burglary in the same building the week before.

When the officer arrived he found a car in the parking lot and found a door ajar in the portable building on the west side of the campus. He said he found computers, electronic equipment and overhead projectors in the classrooms had been tampered with and removed from ceiling mountings and chairs had been moved underneath the projectors.

No one was found inside the building and officers expanded the search to the entire campus.

Not long after the search outside began, police said the suspect was found inside a dumpster about 10 yards from the portable building.

They said his clothing matched that of the man on the surveillance video and a search of his pockets uncovered a projector remote control which matched the color of a projector that was removed from its mount.

Scabby was arrested twice for theft in 2019 and in June he was charged with criminal mischief after police said he broke a car window of a woman’s car because he was mad that she would not let him see their child.