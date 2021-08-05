Suspect in Wichita Falls hotel embezzlement case released on bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls woman has been arrested in Sherman on a warrant issued last September for embezzlement of almost $270,000 from the Holiday Inn Express on Kell.

40-year-old Jennifer Briley has bonded out of the Grayson County Jail. The investigation was opened in May of 2020.

The owner of the hotel at 5300 Kell West reported then that he suspected his employee, Jennifer Briley, was embezzling funds from his business account. He said he found unauthorized activity while auditing the account and that his bank traced the transactions from the account to a credit card account belonging to Briley.

A WFPD financial crimes detective subpoenaed that credit card company for records and said unauthorized electronic transfers from the victim’s account to her account from July 26, 2017, to March 3, 2020, totaled $268,614.

The detective said he spoke to Briley about his findings, and that she denied owning that credit card account and that she was talking with the hotel owner to straighten things out.