WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was jailed for allegedly enticing a child away from her guardian.

According to the police report, around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 16, Wichita Falls police were sent to an address on Polk Street for a check welfare. The victim’s father said his daughter was missing and that he had caught her flirting and sending sexual messages to adult men on Snapchat in the past.

The victim eventually answered her father’s text and said she was with “Ollie” at the Flying J Travel Center on Jacksboro Highway. The victim’s father told police he knows Ollie as a former coworker and said he did not have permission to pick up his daughter or have her with him.

Police found the victim standing outside the gas station with David Ollis Burns. She told them she walked from her house and found herself at the Flying J.

Snapchat messages on the victim’s phone showed a conversation where the victim asked Burns if he could pick her up and hang out. Burns replied “yes”, “Sure, you are welcome at my place.”

Prior messages between Burns and the victim showed conversations where he told the victim she’s “absolutely stunning and breathtaking” and “gorgeous” and that he did not want to “cross boundaries” because he did not know where they were yet.

Burns told police it was a complete coincidence that he ran into the victim at the gas station, and that he had not spoken with the victim in capacity. He said he was only friends with her on Facebook because he knows her father.

A review of his messaging app showed his Snapchat name to be the same account the victim was messaging.

The officers noted the nature of the messages shared indicated Burns interfered with the lawful custody of a child younger than 18 years and knowingly took the child from the custody of the parent.

His bond was set at $2,000, and he was released from jail custody.