WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Seminole, Oklahoma, man is in jail after police said he sped down Central Freeway Tuesday morning through road construction crews, hit another vehicle, then caused a standoff with officers when he finally stopped.

Irvin Carter is charged with evading arrest, DWI and causing an accident after a high-speed chase on Tuesday, March 1.

A WFPD officer set up on Central Freeway to watch for a car reported to be driving erratically and swerving across the southbound lanes of Central.

Irvin Carter

He said he saw a silver sedan with Oklahoma plates in the 1100 block of Central, swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed and causing other vehicles to move out of the way.

The officer began pursuit of the car and was joined by numerous other law enforcement, chasing the car south.

When the suspect was on the top of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass, officers said he swerved and struck another vehicle in the far right-hand lane.

The car kept going and continued swerving across lanes and passed through a construction zone with workers present at over 70 miles an hour.

The chase reached about 90 mph until the car passed Hammon Road when it slowed and finally stopped in the left-hand lane across from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

Officers said Carter got out and ignored commands of officers. After several minutes, they said he finally complied and was taken into custody.

Officers said he was unsteady while walking and had to lean on an officer as they escorted him to an ambulance to be checked out.

No injuries were reported in the chase, and police said blood was drawn from Carter at the hospital for a blood-alcohol test.