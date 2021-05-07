Suspect sentenced after fleeing from deputies and was found with drone

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who fled on foot and was captured in a field with the help of a drone is sentenced on several pleas to 15 months in state jail.

Dorian Clark accepted a plea agreement on some of his 10 charges and in return had some dismissed.

Wichita County jail booking

His credit for jail time served will knock off about half the 15-month sentence.

He was arrested last September after Wichita County deputies went to check a truck parked on the side of the road at FM 368 and highway 258 and when they arrived, a man inside got out and took off running into the brush.

More law officers were called in and a drone was launched by a game warden who spotted Clark and directed deputies to his location.

The truck was found to be stolen, and Clark also had several other charges added.

Another charge came in February after another inmate turned in a complaint that another inmate was using his pin to make calls on his phone account.

Officers obtained the times the pin was used on the phone system and then checked video from the same time and discovered the inmate using the phone had facial tattoos and was identified as Clark.

Clark was interviewed and an officer says he agreed to talk and admitted making the phone calls because the other inmate was a sex offender and did not deserve to have any money in his phone account.

He also said Clark told him that he had been a thief his entire life and that’s all he knows.

Clark has three prior theft convictions.