WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said was shot by the victim of an armed robbery last November has been arrested.

Melendez (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Giovannie Melendez is jailed on a $100,000 bond for aggravated robbery. Two other suspects were previously charged in the robbery.

Justin Gonzales was arrested on November 10 and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. A teen, Emily Wolf, was arrested at a motel in December after police received a tip. She is free on a $50,000 bond.

WFPD officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue on Nov. 4, 2022. The victim, the owner of a cell phone repair and resale store, told them he had been contacted by a woman who wanted to buy three iPhones and chargers. He said they agreed to meet on Pearl Avenue.

The victim said he was met there by a man and a woman. While he talked to them, a third person came up from behind, carrying a duffle bag with an assault rifle in it. The victim said before he could act, the suspect pulled out the rifle. The victim said he tried to run but fell, and the armed suspect jammed the barrel of the gun against his head. Believing his life was in danger, the victim pulled his concealed weapon and fired once at the man before running to a house on Collins for help.

Gonzales (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Police made the first arrest of Gonzales on Nov. 10, 2022, after he allegedly sold Fentanyl to an undercover officer. They say he admitted he was involved in the robbery and that while he and Wolf talked to the victim, Melendez came out from concealment behind the victim with a rifle and forced him to give up the phones.

He said as he and Wolf left with the items, they heard a gunshot and when Melendez caught up with them, he had a gunshot wound in the neck.

A couple of days after the robbery, police said Melendez showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his neck he said he suffered in a drive-by shooting.