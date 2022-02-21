GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — As authorities continue to investigate a shooting just two blocks away from Graham Junior High School Monday morning, the suspect and the victim have been identified.

According to a press release from Graham Chief of Police Brent Bullock, Kamron Austin Nail, 17, of Graham, surrendered to Texas Rangers outside of an apartment complex on Fourth Street in Graham.

Authorities said Monday morning, February 21, officers with the Graham Police Department were investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Fourth Street.

Graham Junior High School, whose students were not on campus Monday in observance of President’s Day, is located about two blocks from the apartment complex.

Around 9:38 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Carolina Street of a vehicle he’d earlier observed leaving an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Fourth Street.

Police said when the vehicle came to a stop, a male later identified as Andrew Robert Lara, 18, of Graham, jumped out of the vehicle and told officers he’d been shot.

Chief Bullock said officers had Young County Dispatch send Graham EMS to their location and Lara was transported to Graham Regional Medical Center, where he was later flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls to receive treatment.

According to Chief Bullock, Lara’s last known status report indicated he was in stable condition.

Officers then arrived at the apartment complex on Fourth Street, where they learned the suspect, Nail, was possibly still inside the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Chief Bullock said Young County Dispatch reported Nail had called 911 and was going to exit the apartment.

According to police, Texas Rangers were on the scene and contacted Nail by phone to arrange a surrender, after which time Nail indeed surrendered to authorities.

Chief Bullock said Graham Police Investigators and Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.

Texoma’s Homepage has a crew in Graham working to gather more information.

