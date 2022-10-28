WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for murder for a fatal shooting Thursday night.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the warrant is for 28-year-old Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, October 27, WFPD responded to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of Welch Street.

At the scene, officers found a deceased victim in the front yard of 716 Welch. A second victim was taken to United Regional for treatment.

Eipper said the deceased victim is an adult male who has not yet been identified. The other adult male victim’s identity has not been released.

Garcia is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a Fresh-48 meaning anyone with information to the arrest of suspects involved in this crime could earn up to $3,000.

Call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.