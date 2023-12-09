WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A man is in police custody after authorities said he started a fire at a vacant car wash, then led them on a foot chase

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Investigator Jared Burchett, it happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th, 2023.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire in the 3800 block of Cynthia Lane at a vacant car wash.



While en-route, dispatch notified responding units that an individual potentially responsible for the fire, was seen entering and leaving the car wash and had left the area traveling on foot and was now behind the Golden Chick on Jacksboro Highway.

Heavy black smoke was seen from the car wash and fire was visible. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

That’s when WFFD investigator Jared Burchett proceeded to the last known location of the individual and encountered a male who had black soot on his face and hands.

The suspect then began to run away from Burchett. Wichita Falls Police officers then joined the foot chase. The suspect was ordered to stop, but he jumped the chain-link fence belonging to Wichita Christian School and began running towards the gymnasium where an active basketball game was being held. WFFD Arson and WFPD were able to catch the suspect and apprehend him on the football field, placing him in custody.

The suspect was arrested on charges of suspected arson and evading arrest or detention from the WFFD Arson unit as well from WFPD Officers. The suspect was transported to Wichita County Jail by WFPD without further incident. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.