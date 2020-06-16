Suspected burglar signs name at scene of crime

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspected burglar allegedly signed his name at the scene of the crime and was arrested a few hours later along with his alleged accomplice.

Dalton Florida and Ethan Hart were booked into jail Monday, June 15, 2020. Wichita Falls police said they were called to investigate a burglary of a garage on the 3700 block of Cumberland early Monday morning. The resident stated that several items had been taken, and showed officers that paint had been poured on his 2020 Jeep Wrangler and that the name “Dalton” had been scratched onto the hood.

Early that afternoon police said an Iowa Park resident called and reported that two people, named Dalton and Ethan had brought numerous items to her home, including power tools and lawn equipment that she had suspected were stolen.

Authorities said the items matched exactly those that had been stolen from the garage on Cumberland. Officers talked with Florida and Hart at that home and said Florida admitted to stealing the items and damaging the jeep, both he and Hart admitted to taking the stolen items to Iowa Park to get them out of Florida’s home.

Hart had numerous charged filed last November after police said he and two other juveniles were arrested for burglarizing vehicles around Mcniel and Seymour highway, and in April for the theft of a firearm.