WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest.

On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez is a 23-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135. Chavez is wanted for the murder of Jorge Gonzales, 23. The alleged murder happened on October 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street in Wichita Falls.

Brianna Noel Andino: Andino is wanted for bond forfeiture and theft over $2,500 – under $30,000. Andino is accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of seafood from Sam’s Club in two separate trips in October of 2021. Andino was indicted on those charges in September 2022. Andino was accompanied by her 10-year-old niece and used a baby stroller to conceal the items. According to WFPD, Andino is a 26-year-old female who weighs 250 pounds and is 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Macos Pardo: Pardo is an 18-year-old Hispanic male that is wanted for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. WFPD said he is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

Debra Gail Judkins: Judkins is wanted for assault against a peace officer. 60-year-old Judkins has had several previous arrests including allegedly taking a package off a porch “to prevent it from being stolen”. She is a white female with brown her and blue eyes, who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Ryan Deshawn Worthy: Worthy is a 31-year-old Black male who is wanted for violation of probation – assault family member with previous convictions. According to WFPD he weighs 147 pounds and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is asking that if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day and you can always remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward with board approval.