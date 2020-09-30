Suspected porch thief arrested after jumping out of stolen car window

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigating reports of a woman stealing from porches make an arrest for theft of a vehicle.

Officers said on Monday evening they got a call from one person reporting possible porch thefts at 38th and Midwestern by a woman in a blue Chevy Cobalt.

A short time later, police got a call from another person who said a stolen Chevy Cobalt was pulling into the flea market on Holliday.

The second caller said the Cobalt had been stolen earlier Monday and was parked on the west side of the flea market and was driven by the same woman he saw steal it earlier.

When the tag came back stolen, the officer arrested Erica Acuna, 37, at gunpoint after they said she jumped out of the car window.

Officers said they found a syringe with meth in the car.

In 2018 Acuna was charged with making at least 40 calls to 911 and not saying anything when the dispatcher answered.

Police said when they went to her apartment and confronted her, she said she thought she had heard something.

Acuna has a total of 18 arrests.