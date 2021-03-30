Suspected thief returns to crime scene in stolen vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to officers with WFPD, a suspected car thief returns to the scene of the crime, and is arrested by police who were there taking the report from the owner’s son.

Weston Adams is charged with burglary and car theft.

Police said on Friday evening a burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Downing.

The residents were out of town and the victim’s son told officers the housekeeper had found the backdoor kicked in and the keys were missing.

He also said his father’s Range Rover was missing.

While at the house taking a report, an officer said the Range Rover pulled into the driveway and was being driven by Adams.

As Adams got out, the officer put him in handcuffs.

The owner told police he had never seen or met Adams.

Adams has six criminal cases pending, with a total of 34 filed. His previous charges include 17 for burglary or theft.