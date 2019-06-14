Suspended Cotton Co. Sheriff orally denies allegations in court

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) UPDATE: Friday morning, suspended Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson went before a judge to fight a petition for his removal.

He orally denied all the allegations.

The petiton was originally filed by the Cotton County Commissioner’s Court and it claims neglect, recklessness, and mismanagement.

The judge told Simpson he has ten days from Friday to write a written response to the allegations.

This all steams from a petition that accuses Simpson and Undersheriff Bobby Sparks of taking an unknown amount of money from a suspect’s home and never filing felony drug charges on the suspect despite the report saying Simpson had enough physical evidence.

Finally, the State said they may amend the petition which means that it will replace the original document.

