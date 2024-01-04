WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District notified parents that they were taking extra precautions Thursday morning.

After a suspicious person was reported in the areas around Zundy Elementary and Wichita Falls High School, the WFISD called for additional officers around both schools for Thursday, January 4, according to a Facebook post from the district.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers were called to check on two individuals reportedly walking in the area with firearms Thursday morning. Officers were not able to find people matching the description.

The school’s post stated that additional officers from the WFPD and the Wichita Falls ISD Police would be on campus throughout the school day as extra security.

Parents with any questions can contact the Wichita Falls Independent School District at (940) 235-1007.